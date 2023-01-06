Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager.

The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to conduct the investigation. Neumann is the chairperson of the Portland-based firm’s criminal and white collar defense and employment practice groups.

This comes a few weeks after the Livermore Falls Fire Department lost its EMS license with the state.

At a Select Board meeting in early December, Allen announced the Town had not applied for the license to be renewed, citing a lack of certified personnel.

The president of the Livermore Falls Fire Department Association, Amanda Ricci, had a direct response to Allen’s reasoning when she spoke to Maine’s Total Coverage in mid-December.

“We have three licensed members, one at paramedic level and two emergency medical technicians on staff,” Ricci told us. “That is plenty for licensing.”

In the same meeting, several residents expressed concern and fear over how the loss of the license would affect emergency service response times.

Currently, several surrounding towns have been responding to emergency service calls in the town of Livermore Falls.

Sources from inside and outside the Livermore Falls fire community spoke out to Maine’s Total Coverage in December, describing a failure of leadership from Allen including frequently firing employees and preventing key fire personnel from performing basic functions. Allen has denied these allegations.

The Select Board’s special session is set for 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

