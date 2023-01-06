Joliats enjoy unforgettable Winter Classic experience

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Unity’s Kristian and Sarah Joliat enjoyed an unforgettable family trip to Fenway Park to see the Bruins take down the Penguins in this year’s Winter Classic.

The family also joined Bruins legends on the ice at Fenway Park (WABI/Sarah Joliat)

The Joliats received two tickets from the NHL as Maine representatives of the American Special Hockey Association.

Kristian has played for the Maine Highlanders of Unified Special Hockey of Maine since the program started three years ago.

“It was a lot of fun. I saw Jeremy Swayman. He said to tell the guys at UMaine ‘hello.’ The interaction with him was pretty nice,” said Kristian Joliat.

His grandparents gave him a contest entry to skate in the Bruins Foundation Alumni Game. Joliat got to hit the ice.

“It was a lot of fun. It was a blast playing with Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask, and the former Bruins on the ice too. It was a lot of fun. It was the best time. We had dinner with them too. We talked hockey,” said Kristian Joliat.

Joliat’s mom, Sarah, joined him on the trip.

“It was amazing just seeing the interaction with the athletes with him and the other participants in the program. I had happy tears,” said Sarah Joliat.

She was overjoyed to see her son play the sport he loves on one of its biggest stages.

“He’s not been limited. We’ve tried to give him every opportunity that we could to give him the chance to tell us what he couldn’t do on his own schedule,” said Sarah Joliat.

Kristian’s not slowing down as he cheers on the Bruins and Black Bears.

You can learn more about the American Special Hockey Association by visiting specialhockey.org.

