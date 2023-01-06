Ellsworth attorney disbarred by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth attorney has been disbarred by order of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

In a December 19th decision, the court determined Christopher Whalley had engaged in professional misconduct that included dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation.

The court further determined Whalley’s misconduct was intentional and violated his duties .

According to court documents, Whalley allegedly took tens of thousands of dollars from the estate of a client.

As a result of his misconduct, Whalley has been disbarred from the practice of law in Maine for at least ten years.

