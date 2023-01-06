Bangor unveils two new electric vehicle chargers

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has unveiled two new electric vehicle charging stations.

One is in the Abbot Square parking lot across from the Bangor Public Library, and the other is in the Pickering Square Parking Garage.

Funding came from the State’s Community Action Grant Program.

Residents identified charging stations as a potential use for this money in meetings last summer.

Users will not be charged for electricity usage, but must pay for parking or be permit holders.

Each station can charge two cars at a time.

Bangor has another charging station temporarily out of order inside the Pickering Square garage, and two outside the Cross Insurance Center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

