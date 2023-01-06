$5,000 reward for info on West Paris shop firearm theft

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST
WEST PARIS, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution after several handguns were stolen from a West Paris sporting goods store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Boston Field Division says two people entered J&K Sporting Goods on December 8th just after midnight and stole several handguns.

ATF Special Agents are working with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or anonymously through the Report-It app.

