Young Justin Jefferson fan receives signed mini-helmet from the Minnesota Vikings

Souvenir comes after sending fan art to the star wide receiver
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Benton first grader Chandler Gerow is a Justin Jefferson fan thanks to his touchdown dance.

“I saw him on my iPad hitting the Griddy, and so that’s how I became a fan of him,” said Chandler.

A school art project turned into something even more: a signed mini-helmet from Jefferson.

“We were making a picture ourselves, so I asked Mrs. Patterson if I could make one of Justin Jefferson. She said ‘yeah,’ so we sent a picture to the Minnesota Vikings. I think they showed it to Justin Jefferson, so they just gave me that,” said Chandler.

The Vikings also sent Chandler a letter.

“Thank you for being a Minnesota Vikings fan,” Chandler read.

Chandler hopes Jefferson joins the Patriots someday.

“The Patriots would be the best. Mac Jones would do the Griddy by Justin Jefferson,” said Chandler.

Chandler wants to grow up to be an NFL wide receiver just like Jefferson.

A big inspiration in Chandler’s fan art included Jefferson’s hair and diamond grills that he wears on his teeth.

Chandler has his favorite NFL touchdown dances, even if they belong to the Patriots’ rivals.

He also loves watching the Waddle from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

