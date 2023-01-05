Two charged for Ellsworth, Eastbrook thefts

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth police say two men are facing charges in connection with the burglary and theft of tools and equipment worth an estimated total value of $16,360.

Police say Timothy Stanley, 29, of Bucksport and Jacob Carney, 31, of Eastbrook were both involved in a theft at a work site on Mill Dam Road in mid-December.

Stanley is also being charged with a burglary at a residence on Bangor Road around the same time.

Police said they were able to recover nearly all the stolen items and return them to their rightful owners after conducting search warrants in Ellsworth and Eastbrook.

Stanley is on probation and being held at the Hancock County Jail.

