Two arrested in Augusta drug bust

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested in Augusta Wednesday on drug charges.

31-year-old Zachary Magee of Winthrop and 27-year-old Samuel Barrows of Augusta were charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Augusta Police say the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant at an apartment on Summer Street, where they seized drugs, firearms, money and contraband.

Both are being held on $5,500 bail at the Kennebec County Jail.

