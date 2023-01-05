Smith, Bornemann lead Black Bears over UMass Lowell

Smith scored 33 points while Bornemann was 4-for-6 from three-point range
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s basketball team treated their fans to a classic conference home opener with a 70-63 overtime win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Smith scored 33 points while Bornemann was 4-for-6 from three-point range
Smith scored 33 points while Bornemann was 4-for-6 from three-point range(WABI/ESPN+)

Adrianna Smith and Caroline Bornemann led the way for the Black Bears.

Smith scored 33 points while Bornemann was 4-for-6 from three-point range.

It was the first overtime game of the season for Maine.

“When they decided to double me down low, kick out, and then they knocked down open threes. Caroline coming out with three or four threes within the first two minutes gave us a great start that we had in the first half. We needed that because in the second half we let up a little bit in the third quarter,” said Smith, sophomore forward.

“We take what’s open. If we have an open shot, we take it with confidence. If Addy has a good post move, then she’ll take it. I think everybody just needs an opportunity when we play together to find the best shot for the team,” said Bornemann, junior guard/forward.

The Black Bears turn to a two-game America East road swing through NJIT and New Hampshire.

They will be back at The Pit next Saturday to host UMBC at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers dives but cannot make a play on a double by Kansas...
Red Sox reach new deal with Rafael Devers
The high school is a roughly 54 mile, one hour and 10 minute drive from Sawyer Arena in Bangor
Deer Isle-Stonington’s Luke Getto travels to play hockey for John Bapst
It’s a connection cultivated with the Witches over the course of 11 years
Brewer Witches feature twin combination over the years
Brewer Witches feature twin combination over the years
Brewer Witches feature twin combination over the years