Smith, Bornemann lead Black Bears over UMass Lowell

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s basketball team treated their fans to a classic conference home opener with a 70-63 overtime win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Smith scored 33 points while Bornemann was 4-for-6 from three-point range (WABI/ESPN+)

Adrianna Smith and Caroline Bornemann led the way for the Black Bears.

Smith scored 33 points while Bornemann was 4-for-6 from three-point range.

It was the first overtime game of the season for Maine.

“When they decided to double me down low, kick out, and then they knocked down open threes. Caroline coming out with three or four threes within the first two minutes gave us a great start that we had in the first half. We needed that because in the second half we let up a little bit in the third quarter,” said Smith, sophomore forward.

“We take what’s open. If we have an open shot, we take it with confidence. If Addy has a good post move, then she’ll take it. I think everybody just needs an opportunity when we play together to find the best shot for the team,” said Bornemann, junior guard/forward.

The Black Bears turn to a two-game America East road swing through NJIT and New Hampshire.

They will be back at The Pit next Saturday to host UMBC at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.