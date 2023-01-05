Periods of Light Snow & Wintry Mix Likely Today, Especially During the Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our south during the day today. The steadiest/heaviest precipitation has already fallen across our area during the overnight and early this morning. Drier air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere this morning which will cause the steadier snow and wintry mix to become lighter and more scattered in nature by mid-late morning. We’ll then continue to see cloudy skies and the chance for some off and on light snow or wintry mix through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 20s across the north and upper 20s to mid-30s elsewhere. Total snowfall accumulations by evening will be light with less than 1″ expected for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, 1″-3″ for much of the rest of the state from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward and slightly higher amounts of 3″-6″ for Northern and Central Somerset County as well as Northern and Central Piscataquis County. Skies will remain cloudy through the night tonight with snow showers possible. Lows will remain in the 20s to near 30°, warmest towards the coast.

Upper level energy will cross the region Friday keeping us under the clouds with scattered snow showers likely throughout the day. Some of the snow showers could leave a coating to an inch of accumulation in spots. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Saturday looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure builds in on Sunday and brings us some sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be colder too with highs mainly in the 20s. Our weather looks quiet at least through the early part of next week.

Today: Cloudy skies. Steadier snow and wintry mix this morning will become lighter and scattered by mid-late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 25°-35°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows between 20°-30°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs mainly in the 30s.

