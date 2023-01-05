Gov. Mills celebrates second inauguration in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills was official sworn in Wednesday for her second term as the Governor of the State of Maine.

“I will faithfully discharge to the best of my ability, the duties incumbent of me as the Governor of the State.” Mills said.

Doors were open at the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration with an estimated 1,000 guests in attendance.

The celebration started with a preinaugural concert with performances, including one from the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band and continued with Richard Blanco who read a poem for the Governor.

Governor Mills later took the stage to address the state.

During her speech, she touched on some of the work she has done within her administration including her response to COVID-19.

“We answered the call, now experts nationally say that both our public health response and and our economic recovery have been among the best in the country.”

Mills also touched on her work to safeguard the rights to reproductive health after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“We passed laws that discourages protestors from blocking clinic, the required public and private insurance coverages for abortion services and made those services available to women in urban areas as well as the state. still she says there is more work to be done.”

Still, she says there is more work to be done.

“We cannot and shall not rest until we eradicate the scourge of child abuse and neglect, drug overdose and domestic violence acts, and injuries and deaths that tear at every fabric of our society. It is the highest privilege of my life to serve as your Governor during hard times and good, stormy seas and calmer water, as we weather the best and the worst of times together.”

