Game Wardens urge caution on ice

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve had colder days mixed in with milder days, so if you’re planning on hitting the ice anytime soon, you should be mindful of a few things.

Maine Game Wardens are warning that with a warmer winter thus far, those planning on going out on to the ice should be extra cautious, even if we do have a few days of freezing temperatures.

Remember to always check the ice, and just because it’s safe in one spot, doesn’t mean it’s safe in another.

Snow can also camouflage ice conditions.

Whether ice fishing or snowmobiling, make sure to tell someone when you’re going out and where you’re headed.

Game Wardens also have some tips if someone does fall through.

“Your best bet is to just to kick vigorously and get yourself onto the ice and then roll away from it. Don’t try to stand up, don’t try to put a lot of pressure on it because you’ll just keep breaking the ice trying to get up onto,” said Maine Game Warden Rick Ouellette.

For more tips you can visit their website here.

