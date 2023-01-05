Freezing Drizzle Overnight. Light Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of the precipitation has cleared out of the region. There will still be a few light snow showers overnight with little if any additional accumulation expected. Freezing drizzle will also be possible for much of central & eastern Maine as temperatures stay below freezing. This will lead to the threat of slippery road conditions tonight into early Friday morning. Lows overnight will range from 20-30°.

The potential for drizzle will continue into early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, another disturbance will move in and will bring the potential for light snow. Accumulations of only a few inches are expected. There will be just enough snow is expected to put a coating on roads and to make them slick once again. Totals will average from a coating to up to 2″. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low to mid 30s.

Conditions will dry out by the weekend. Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days as highs reach the mid to upper 30s and a few low 40s over southern & western communities. Expect mostly cloudy skies. An area of high pressure will begin to move into the region by Saturday afternoon. This will clear the clouds out overnight leading to some cold lows and will also bring us more sunshine into Sunday. As the high begins to push in, the pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon & into the evening. Northwest winds will gust up to 25 mph. Winds will die down on Sunday and it will be colder with lots of sunshine. Highs will be mostly in the 20s.

Quiet conditions with above seasonable highs to start off next week. Daytime highs will stay in the 30s. It will turn colder after Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Light snow & freezing drizzle. Lows will range from 20-30°. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Snow showers by the afternoon. Accumulations remain light with anywhere from a coating to up to 3″ possible. Light northerly wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Turning breezy later in the day.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies & colder. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures hit the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s. Light snow showers are possible later in the day.

