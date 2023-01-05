Driver flees after crashing into Abbot home

Jan. 4, 2023
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who crashed into an Abbot home and fled the scene.

Officials say they responded to the house on Main Road just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a vehicle likely traveling too fast went off the road and caused extensive damage to an elderly man’s home.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

Police say the vehicle involved may be a 2014-2018 Jeep Trail Hawk, and they’re asking for the public’s help identifying it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 564-3304.

