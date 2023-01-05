Dover-Foxcroft family house destroyed by fire, Red Cross now assisting

The homeowners managed to escape unharmed.
The homeowners managed to escape unharmed.(WABI)
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A family in Dover-Foxcroft is without a home after fire destroyed their residence Wednesday night.

The Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department telling TV5 they were called from a home on East Dover Road around 7:00 p.m.

By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to the second floor and the roof.

The homeowners managed to escape unharmed.

It took a little more than three hours to contain the blaze.

Officials say the fire started in the chimney before spreading to the attic space and second floor.

There is significant water and smoke damage to the first floor, second floor, and roof, which makes the house uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

