DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WMTW) - The document outlines the involvement of Maine’s child protective services in the life of Maddox.

It spans the three years of Maddox Williams’ life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018.

Maddox was then taken from his mother’s custody, after a sibling in March of 2018, after one of his siblings ingested liquid methadone. Maddox was placed with his father.

The next couple of years featured a back-and-forth of placements and court cases, until Maddox landed back in the custody of his mother in February 2020. The memo states DHHS last saw Maddox in April of 2021, two months before his death.

Bill Diamond, a former senator, says the memo proves that DHHS dropped the ball.

“Maddox -- he really has to be exhibit A as to what’s wrong with the department. He was living with his grandmother. The family was wanting him (to stay with his grandmother) pleading with the department,” Diamond said.

In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son.

Trefethen was sentenced to 47 years in prison for killing her 3 year old. Trefethen claimed that the child died as a result of a fall on a trampoline and rocks and then being kicked by his sister, but a medical examiner testified during the trial that the child’s injuries were a result of being crushed and could not have happened from a fall.

Prosecutors say the child’s injuries happened inside the home within hours of his death.

Trefethen and her mother, Sherry Johnson, brought Maddox to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Family members of Maddox spoke with Maine’s Total Coverage and placed some of the blame on Maine DHHS.

“They were warned several times by my whole family and myself this was going to happen and they wouldn’t listen… I’m speechless really,” and Maddox’s father, Andrew Williams.

“The next step is DHHS to be held accountable for not only Maddox but for other children,” said Vose. She went on to call Jessica William a monster.

“We got a life sentence - life without Maddox and I felt she should’ve got the life sentence,” Maddox’s paternal grandmother, Victoria Vose said.

You can read the full report here

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.