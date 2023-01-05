Collins, Delaware senator call on USPS to improve hiring, workforce retention

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and a Delaware senator are calling on US Postal Service to improve their hiring and workforce retention.

A letter sent to the postmaster general posed a series of questions regarding how the postmaster intends to improve the current workforce challenges and asked for a prompt response.

The senators say they have heard from the USPS that the national workforce shortage is the largest contributing factor to service delays.

They say they are extremely concerned about the USPS workforce as they are the backbone of this institution.

