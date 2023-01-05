Collins, Delaware senator call on USPS to improve hiring, workforce retention

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and a Delaware senator are calling on US Postal Service to improve their hiring and workforce retention.

A letter sent to the postmaster general posed a series of questions regarding how the postmaster intends to improve the current workforce challenges and asked for a prompt response.

The senators say they have heard from the USPS that the national workforce shortage is the largest contributing factor to service delays.

They say they are extremely concerned about the USPS workforce as they are the backbone of this institution.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Wintry Mix Overnight
Spirits Place cat sanctuary helps cats from all backgrounds have a place to call home.
Cat sanctuary helps cats and seniors find companions
Report finds high levels of dangerous radon in many Maine homes
Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose