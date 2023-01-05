Bangor to light up blue for Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month & Stalking Awareness and Prevention Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month as well as Stalking Awareness and Prevention Month

The city of Bangor is spreading the word by lighting up with the color blue as part of the Blue Light Project.

Partners for Peace and Penquis are offering trainings on the subject to any organization that may want one.

They say that having discussions on these topics is important even if they’re difficult to have.

And that the showing of support means a great deal to those affected.

“It’s really empowering. I think, especially for a lot of survivors in this area, just to see that people do acknowledge it and they are taking a stance and are making themselves aware and educating themselves,” said Justice Advocacy Coordinator with Partners for Peace Molly Fox.

A list of resources can be found below.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

( TTY: 711)Text 233733

Rape Response Service: 1-800-871-7741

https://www.rrsonline.org/

Partners for Peace: 1-800-863-9909

https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/

Penobscot Nation DV/SA Advocacy Center: 207-631-4886

https://www.wabanakiwomenscoalition.org/penobscot-nation-domestic-and-sexual-violence-advocacy-center/

