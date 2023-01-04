Wintry Mix Developing Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our next round of moisture will be arriving this evening. It will arrive just as temperatures begin to fall close to or even below freezing. For most it will the precipitation will start off as rain before changing over to snow and even for some areas into a Wintry mix. Snow is expected in the mountains, some areas expecting about 3-6″ with locations closer to the Bangor area around 1-3″.

Snowfall totals will be greatest in the mountains where 3-6" will be possible. Totals will taper off the farther south & west you go. (WABI)

From the foothills towards the coast, there will be a period of a Wintry mix which will include rain, snow, sleet and even freezing rain. This will result in the potential for a glaze of ice into early Thursday morning making for slippery conditions. The best chance for any ice accumulations will be from Waterville south & west extending into MidCoast communities. Temperatures overnight are expected to range from the mid-teens to the upper 20s.

A glaze of ice will be possible overnight from sleet & freezing rain mostly south & west of Bangor. (WABI)

A light wintry mix will continue for areas along south & east of I-95 on Thursday. This will continue to make for slippery road conditions throughout the day. Farther inland it looks like snow with light additional accumulations expected. Highs on Thursday will range from the 20s to the mid 30s.

Slippery road conditions will be possible due to a Wintry mix tonight through Thursday. (WABI)

Conditions will dry up late Thursday night and will remain dry for the first half of Friday. There will still be the threat of any wet surfaces freezing into the evening. Highs on Friday will hover on either side of the freezing mark. Another disturbance will move in by Friday afternoon and will bring the potential for light snow.

Sunshine will return by the weekend and temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 20s and low 30s. Quiet conditions last through the first half of next week.

TONIGHT: Light snow & a wintry mix developing. Lows ranging from the mid-teens to the upper 20s. NE wind 5-15 mph. Be cautious of slick roads.

THURSDAY: A light mix will continue for most of the day continuing to make for some slick roads. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Snow showers by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

