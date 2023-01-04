St. Joseph Healthcare upgrading mammogram equipment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Healthcare is upgrading its mammogram equipment thanks to a boost of federal funding.

Senator Susan Collins recently announced $708,000 of congressional funding was secured for St. Joe’s. That money will be used to purchase new 3D equipment that hospital officials say are the most up-to-date machines on the market.

Brad Coffey, president of the St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation, says the Regional Breast Care Center has been upgrading its technology through the years. However, he says this is the piece that pulls all the improvements together.

“The machines that we’re acquiring will be a little bit smaller, a little bit easier for somebody to get in and get that mammogram, so that’s certainly a big improvement. They come with paddles that can be adjusted for comfort for patients who might be a little bit larger or a little bit smaller. So, that’s going to be an improvement,” said Coffey.

“It’s going to be a lot easier for the techs to get the patient image. We always do a really great job at that, but anytime you can make it a little bit easier for the person having the mammogram and the technologists it’s a definite win-win,” said Laurie Macleod, lead mammographer, St. Joseph Healthcare.

The upgraded equipment will be purchased this year.

In addition to Senators Collins and King, St. Joe’s thanks every person and organization that advocated for the funding on their behalf.

