Sen. King requests stronger northern border security

Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King has joined a group of senators calling for the Biden Administration to boost northern border security efforts.

In a letter, the senators outlined the need to resume normal operating hours at the northern ports of entry, invest in modern monitoring technology, and recruit and retain additional Border Patrol personnel.

The senators say this is important given the increased levels of activity at the southern border over the past several years which has necessitated the reallocation of personnel and resources, including technology, from our border with Canada.

