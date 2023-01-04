R.H. Foster buys six Leadbetter’s locations in the Greater Bangor region

Hampden based R.H. Foster Energy has bought six Leadbetter's convenience store locations in the...
Hampden based R.H. Foster Energy has bought six Leadbetter's convenience store locations in the Greater Bangor region.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local, family-owned company is expanding their footprint in the region.

Hampden based R.H. Foster Energy has bought six Leadbetter’s convenience store locations in the Greater Bangor region, including Stillwater Avenue, Broadway, and Outer Hammond Street in Bangor, Wilson Street in Brewer, Main Road in Holden, and Main Street in Bucksport.

Those sites will continue to operate as-is while the company works through the transition to Freshies branded locations.

“R. H. Foster was founded in Machias, Maine but our family has called the Bangor-region home for over 30 years and to expand our footprint in this region is very special. We have had a long-standing relationship and partnership with Jeff, Tim, and Scott Leadbetter and we are honored that they sold these sites to our family company,” said Katie Foster, Executive Manager at R.H. Foster Energy.

The Leadbetter’s say they are excited to enjoy retirement and work on new projects.

“My father Ted Leadbetter and I opened the Hammond St. location nearly 30 years ago,” said Jeff Leadbetter. “Over the years we have added locations and family members to our portfolio, and we have worked very hard to operate our sites and take care of our employees. We are excited to enjoy retirement and to take on new projects,” added Mr. Leadbetter.

They will continue to operate Leadbetter’s Mini Stop on Hammond Street in Bangor and the Leadbetter’s in Orono.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden has unveiled their new Winter Storywalk.
Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden unveils Winter Storywalk
Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the...
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case
Wind turbine
Massachusetts, Maine to partner on large inland wind farm
Anthony Joseph James Kirby and Damien Jake Murphy, both 36, of Manchester, England, were...
2 charged after chaos erupts on flight from Cancun