R.H. Foster buys six Leadbetter’s locations in the Greater Bangor region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local, family-owned company is expanding their footprint in the region.

Hampden based R.H. Foster Energy has bought six Leadbetter’s convenience store locations in the Greater Bangor region, including Stillwater Avenue, Broadway, and Outer Hammond Street in Bangor, Wilson Street in Brewer, Main Road in Holden, and Main Street in Bucksport.

Those sites will continue to operate as-is while the company works through the transition to Freshies branded locations.

“R. H. Foster was founded in Machias, Maine but our family has called the Bangor-region home for over 30 years and to expand our footprint in this region is very special. We have had a long-standing relationship and partnership with Jeff, Tim, and Scott Leadbetter and we are honored that they sold these sites to our family company,” said Katie Foster, Executive Manager at R.H. Foster Energy.

The Leadbetter’s say they are excited to enjoy retirement and work on new projects.

“My father Ted Leadbetter and I opened the Hammond St. location nearly 30 years ago,” said Jeff Leadbetter. “Over the years we have added locations and family members to our portfolio, and we have worked very hard to operate our sites and take care of our employees. We are excited to enjoy retirement and to take on new projects,” added Mr. Leadbetter.

They will continue to operate Leadbetter’s Mini Stop on Hammond Street in Bangor and the Leadbetter’s in Orono.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.