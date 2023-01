BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - The Winter Classic isn’t the only big news to come out of Fenway Park this week.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers dives but cannot make a play on a double by Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (KY3)

The deal is done.

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million extension.

The reports are coming in from fellow ballplayer Carlos Baerga and MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

