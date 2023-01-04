Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel.
The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges.
They say police received a call about a reported robbery at the business around 1:45 Monday morning.
Murphy was taken to Kennebec County Jail in Augusta where bail was set at $10,000.
He’s scheduled to appear in court in March.
According to the newspaper, this marks the fourth robbery in the Waterville area in just over a month.
