Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges.

They say police received a call about a reported robbery at the business around 1:45 Monday morning.

Murphy was taken to Kennebec County Jail in Augusta where bail was set at $10,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in March.

According to the newspaper, this marks the fourth robbery in the Waterville area in just over a month.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Senator Angus King
Sen. King requests stronger northern border security
That money will be used to purchase new 3-D equipment that hospital officials say are the most...
St. Joseph Healthcare upgrading mammogram equipment
Hermon parents concerned over 80+ books they consider sexually explicit
CPR
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest