Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning.

Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.

Police were called to High Street shortly after midnight that day after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

It wasn’t until 8 a.m. that a woman found the body of the teenager in her yard.

Four others have also been charged in connection with this case, including a man from Maine.

Sanchez will be sentenced at a later date.

