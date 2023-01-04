Man hurt after truck slams into Gorham apartment building; 11 displaced

By WMTW
Jan. 4, 2023
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A man was hurt after a truck slammed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a truck side-swiped and smashed into four parked cars before barreling into a first-floor apartment off of Route 202.

A man, who was inside the building at the time of the incident, suffered minor injuries.

The owner of the building told Maine’s Total Coverage 11 people are currently displaced until officials can determine the safety of the building.

It is unclear whether the driver will face charges.

