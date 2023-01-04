Maine governor signs heating aid package before inauguration

heating oil prices on the rise
heating oil prices on the rise(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way Wednesday for $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs — the main component of a $473 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday.

Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who’s being sworn in to office for a second term.

Mills wasted no time signing it into law.

“With high energy prices causing real hardship, this emergency measure will ease the financial burden on Maine people by putting money back into their pockets and ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are able to stay warm this winter,” Mills said.

The heating assistance bill was an early test of bipartisanship, with Senate Republicans delaying passage to ensure a public hearing was held.

Leaders of both Democratically controlled chambers quickly assembled a temporary appropriations committee to hear public testimony two weeks ago before unanimously endorsing the bill.

Republicans praised the public hearing, but some of them continued to express opposition on Wednesday.

Sen. Matt Pouliot, of Augusta, called the committee session a “dog and pony show,” and Sen. Jim Libby, of Cumberland, called the bill “haphazard.” Sen. Rick Bennett, of Oxford, worried about “spending our cupboards bare” and said the bill “could be, and should be better.” Bennett ultimately voted for the bill.

Others said the bill was the fastest way to get help to those struggling with inflation and high energy bills. Both chambers passed the bill with a two-thirds majority to be enacted as emergency legislation, allowing the state to begin mailing the checks in a matter of weeks.

“Maine people needed immediate help with heating and housing assistance and with this bill, we delivered. Direct financial relief will be in Mainers’ mailboxes by the end of the month.” House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross said in a statement.

The package calls for nearly $400 million to be used to provide $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 residents. It provides an additional $40 million to bolster the federal heating assistance program that’s administered through community action partnerships.

It also includes $10 million for emergency fuel assistance and $21 million to bolster an emergency relief housing fund to help people experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Tuesday was another day of splitting and stacking wood at the DownEast Wood Bank in Surry.
DownEast Wood Bank offering free fire wood for the Blue Hill Peninsula
CPR
With CPR, AEDs, anyone can save a life
A man, who was inside the building at the time of the incident, suffered minor injuries.
Man hurt after truck slams into Gorham apartment building; 11 displaced
Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden has unveiled their new Winter Storywalk.
Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden unveils Winter Storywalk