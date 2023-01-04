Light Rain & Snow Ending This Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re starting the day with some areas of light rain and/or mixed rain/snow as weak low pressure moves through the Gulf of Maine. This area of low pressure will move to our east as the morning progresses which will allow the rain and mix to taper off by mid-morning or so followed by mostly cloudy and drier conditions from late morning through the afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine will develop across northern locales this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-30s to near 40° north to upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Our weather turns messy as we head into the night tonight. Low pressure is forecast to develop to our south tonight and pass south of the region during the day Thursday. A northeast wind will be ushering colder air into the region tonight too with lows dropping to the mid-teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. Precipitation will developing from southwest to northeast across the state later this evening through the overnight. Initially, precipitation will likely start as an icy mix or even rain before changing to all snow for inland and northern locales and icy mix closer to, and along, the coast. Slippery roads will be likely tonight especially after midnight.

Low pressure will pass to our south during the day Thursday. We’ll see periods of light snow continuing through the day for inland and northern areas while areas closer to the coast see a light icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Plan on slippery roads Thursday especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and upper 20s to low 30s near the coast. Snowfall accumulations by evening will be light with less than 1″ expected for coastal areas, 1″-3″ for much of the rest of the state with a band of 2″-5″ possible from the Western Mountains through the Moosehead Region and toward Millinocket and Houlton.

Precipitation will develop during the night tonight and continue through the day Thursday. By Thursday evening, accumulations will be less than 1" along the coast where precipitation will likely fall as an icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and possibly even all rain at times. Much of the rest of the state can expect 1"-3" with some slightly higher amounts for some northern locales. (WABI)

Upper level energy will cross the region Friday keeping us under the clouds with snow showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Drier and brighter weather is expected as we head into the weekend.

Today: Areas of light rain and/or mixed rain/snow tapering off this morning then mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sunshine developing across the north this afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Light snow and mixed precipitation developing later this evening and early tonight. Lows between 16°-26°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Snow and mix likely inland and north, mix likely near and along the coast. Highs between 21°-31°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

