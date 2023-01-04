Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating after a Penobscot County Jail inmate died from a potential overdose Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found a male inmate unresponsive in a quarantine unit at 8:20 p.m.

Officers found other inmates attempting to resuscitate him.

Medical staff was unable to revive the man.

Officials say the event was not caused by any physical altercation, and is being investigated as a potential overdose.

They are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

The inmate’s name has not been released.

