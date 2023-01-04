Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden unveils Winter Storywalk

Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden has unveiled their new Winter Storywalk.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a way to get outdoors with your kids and teach them about wildlife ecology and conservation?

Why not check out Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden?

Their ‘Winter Storywalk’ is now up for visitors to enjoy.

You can walk the trails while reading “A Snowy Owl Story” which is based on a real event here in Maine.

Readers will learn about migration, adaptation, and human interaction with nature.

This book is designed for kids ages two through six.

“The Snowy Owl Story is a great example of how we can be good neighbors with our wildlife friends, and we hope that kids leave with that message,” said David Lamon, Manager of Fields Pond Audubon Center.

You can experience the ‘Winter Storywalk’ Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copies of the book are available for purchase.

And, if you’re wondering, the manager says he has spotted snowy owls at Fields Pond but not at the center, yet.

That will change this winter!

