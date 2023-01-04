Deer Isle-Stonington’s Luke Getto travels to play hockey for John Bapst

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Student-athletes and their families give a lot of time and effort balancing schoolwork with playing a sport.

For some, there’s even more travel involved on top of living within a school district or close by a team’s home rink.

That’s the case for Luke Getto.

He’s lacing up his skates for the John Bapst Crusaders, but he attends Deer Isle-Stonington.

The high school is a roughly 54 mile, one hour and 10 minute drive from Sawyer Arena in Bangor, where you can catch the Crusaders in action.

Getto explained how he’s able to manage it all to play hockey.

“I think the coaching staff is just phenomenal. Teammates are incredible. I want to thank my parents for bringing me up here every day. That’s all I have to thank right there, my parents. I would not be doing this without them. I wouldn’t even have a shot at it,” said Getto.

The Crusaders are back on the ice on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to face the Hampden Academy Broncos.

HA is another team that calls Sawyer Arena home.

