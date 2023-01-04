Brewer Witches feature twin combination over the years

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer has featured a twin 1-2 punch on the girls basketball team with MaKayla and Kaylee Dore suiting up for the Witches.

Unfortunately, MaKayla tore her ACL this year.

Although she’s out for their senior year, the twin guards still help each other achieve on the basketball court.

It’s a connection cultivated with the Witches over the course of 11 years.

“I just learn all my skills from her. We’d always go outside and practice together. It’s nice having that other person with me to practice and get better,” said Kaylee Dore.

“We look for each other a lot. We have this connection where we can almost tell what each other is going to do before we even do it, especially on the court,” said MaKayla Dore.

The Witches are coming off a 65-30 road loss at the hands of the Bangor Rams.

Next up for Brewer is a trip down to Gardiner to face the Tigers and future St. Joe’s Hawk Lizzy Gruber on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

WABI TV5 will have coverage of the game as a part of Starting 5 that night at 11 p.m.

