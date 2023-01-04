Bangor Public Works offers Holiday haul-away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What goes up must come down.

This adage applies, unfortunately, to holiday decorations.

Bangor Public Works is making it easy to discard any unneeded items that might not quite fit into the trash can.

Boxes, bags, wreaths, and wrapping paper are all being accepted at a special bin at their headquarters on Maine Avenue.

You can drop off these items from 7 a.m. through sunset through next Monday.

City officials remind folks this is not a substitute for normal trash collection.

”This isn’t a receptacle for household trash,” Public Works Director Aaron Huotari said. “This is for the additional holiday trash. Your wreaths as well. The wreaths can’t be recycled. There’s so much metal in them, those can be thrown out here, too.”

Bangor Public Works crews will also make their way around the City for the next two weeks picking up any trees left curbside.

You can also drop them off at Public Works headquarters on Maine Avenue from 7 a.m. through sunset.

City officials just ask one thing before you toss your tree.

”We do ask that you don’t leave any metal on your tree,” Huotari said. “Don’t leave any tinsel, decorations, metal bases, or anything like that because these will be ground up. Some will be used for tree planting in the spring, some will be used for biomass.”

It’s one of the least jolly jobs of the year, but the City of Bangor is making it easy to dispose of the trees and will ensure they’re properly recycled.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.