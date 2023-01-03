Winterport School hosting spaghetti dinner for boy who needs a kidney

By Jon Small
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been following the story of a boy from Winterport who had both of his kidneys removed.

An event is being planned for next weekend to help out the family.

Five-year-old Grayson Witham was able to come home for Christmas, but he and his family must travel to Portland multiple times a week for dialysis until a kidney donor can be found.

A spaghetti dinner will be held this Saturday evening at the Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

There is a suggested donation of five dollars per person and 20-dollars per family.

All proceeds will help Grayson’s family with medical and travel costs.

There will also be some items raffled off.

If you’re interested in possibly donating a kidney, we have information on our website about how you can sign up to be a potential match.

