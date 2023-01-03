Winterport School hosting spaghetti dinner for boy who needs a kidney
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been following the story of a boy from Winterport who had both of his kidneys removed.
An event is being planned for next weekend to help out the family.
Five-year-old Grayson Witham was able to come home for Christmas, but he and his family must travel to Portland multiple times a week for dialysis until a kidney donor can be found.
A spaghetti dinner will be held this Saturday evening at the Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport from 4:30 to 6:30pm.
There is a suggested donation of five dollars per person and 20-dollars per family.
All proceeds will help Grayson’s family with medical and travel costs.
There will also be some items raffled off.
If you’re interested in possibly donating a kidney, we have information on our website about how you can sign up to be a potential match.
