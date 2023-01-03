Whitefield man arrested after 15-hour armed standoff

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST
WHTIEFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Whitefield man was arrested on multiple charges after a 15-hour armed standoff that began Sunday night.

42-year-old Jacob Walmer is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a house on Heath Road just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Walmer did not answer the door, but was seen moving inside with a rifle.

Police say as they moved away, shots were fired inside and out of the house.

A woman who escaped claimed she was not allowed to leave and Walmer had threatened to shoot her.

Police say most of the road was closed and power was cut to the area.

Maine State Police arrested Walmer at 11:15 Monday morning.

He is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail on $10,000 bail.

Police say an additional charge of creating a police standoff is expected.

