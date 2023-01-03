Rain Showers Overnight. Wintry Mix Wednesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain showers continue to spread north and east this evening. There have been some radar returns across the region, but dry air has kept any of that moisture from reaching the ground. The rest of the night will have rain showers with the chance for light snow as you get around the Greenville/Millinocket area. Lows will range from 30-38°.

The rain showers will end early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will range from about a tenth of an inch to close to half an inch. The highest amounts will be over parts of coastal & southern Maine. The rest of Wednesday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and highs that will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Our next disturbance will arrive by early evening Wednesday. It will arrive just as temperatures begin to fall close to or even below freezing. Snow is expected in the mountains, some areas expecting about 3-5″ of snow. From the foothills towards the coast, there will be a period of a Wintry mix which will include rain, snow, sleet and even freezing rain. This will result in the potential for a glaze of ice into early Thursday morning making for slippery conditions.

After the wintry mix ends early Thursday morning, scattered snow showers will be possible for the remainder of the day with little additional accumulations. It will be colder as highs will be below freezing ranging from the low 20s to near 30°.

Conditions will dry up late Thursday night and will remain dry for the first half of Friday. Highs on Friday will hover on either side of the freezing mark. Another disturbance will move in by Friday afternoon and will bring the potential for light snow.

Sunshine will return by the weekend and temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 20s and low 30s. Quiet conditions last through the first half of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the morning . Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance for a wintry mix in the evening. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: AM wintry mix followed by scattered snow showers. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Snow showers by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

