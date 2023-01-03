Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

By Jon Small
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week.

The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.

Two other reports have since come in with possible sightings near one of the recovery centers on the rotary in Augusta and on I-95 near the Gardiner toll booth.

The family visited the Augusta Police Department to follow up and searched the areas mentioned.

They’re asking folks in the Augusta area to keep a lookout for anyone who looks like Lacher.

They say if spotted, get a photo or video if you can, call 9-1-1, and tell them it’s about the Silver Alert for Graham Lacher.

There is a 25-hundred dollar reward being offered and the family urges people to share flyers with his picture and messages to him.

