New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well.

As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state.

Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest of Patten in Maine’s Katahdin Region.

The 7.2 mile trail was constructed with both hiking and snowshoeing in mind, allowing it be to used year-round.

The trail came to life after a visit to the area from New York philanthropist Gilbert Butler a few years earlier. As he was paddling the Seboeis River, Butler realized he wanted others to be able to take in the same views.

“What’s really rare and unique is to be able to walk seven miles, in this case 14 miles if you’re going to go up and back and do the whole thing, along a stretch of river in Maine and see no development at all. So there are no houses on this stretch of the river. The river itself is stunningly beautiful,” said Betta Stothart, Butler Conservation Fund spokesperson.

Another draw is a warming hut with a wood stove and cots located about two miles in.

There are also tenting platforms that are first come, first serve.

Access to the Seboeis Riverside Trail is free of charge. The entrance can be found on the road in to Baxter State Park’s north entrance.

