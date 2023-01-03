New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region

Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest of Patten in Maine’s Katahdin Region.
Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest of Patten in Maine’s Katahdin Region.(Betta Stothart, Butler Conservation Fund)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well.

As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state.

Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest of Patten in Maine’s Katahdin Region.

The 7.2 mile trail was constructed with both hiking and snowshoeing in mind, allowing it be to used year-round.

The trail came to life after a visit to the area from New York philanthropist Gilbert Butler a few years earlier. As he was paddling the Seboeis River, Butler realized he wanted others to be able to take in the same views.

“What’s really rare and unique is to be able to walk seven miles, in this case 14 miles if you’re going to go up and back and do the whole thing, along a stretch of river in Maine and see no development at all. So there are no houses on this stretch of the river. The river itself is stunningly beautiful,” said Betta Stothart, Butler Conservation Fund spokesperson.

Another draw is a warming hut with a wood stove and cots located about two miles in.

There are also tenting platforms that are first come, first serve.

Access to the Seboeis Riverside Trail is free of charge. The entrance can be found on the road in to Baxter State Park’s north entrance.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor

Latest News

Police say the truck lost control, crossing the centerline several times before rolling over...
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
Driver dies in Poland crash Monday morning
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD
Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD