Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope

HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two occupants from the pickup.

A 55-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with possible injuries.

Police say the truck lost control, crossing the centerline several times before rolling over into a ditch.

60-year-old Everett Smith was charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger.

He was not injured.

