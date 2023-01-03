Maine head football coach Jordan Stevens reacts to Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday Night Football

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine head football coach Jordan Stevens heard about Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on Monday Night Football with the TV on in the other room, then he tuned in as the situation developed.

NFL stated Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during the game (WABI/NewsNation)

Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during the game, then Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals was postponed, according to a memo from the NFL.

Stevens said teammates are like brothers, and their reactions on the field showed the seriousness and urgency of the situation.

“I think you definitely felt (the seriousness) in how quickly the athletic trainers and medical staffs were working. It definitely showed that there was something wrong. I’ve seen traumatic injuries, but more breaks that are more threatening to a player’s career, but not to their life. That’s the difference,” said Stevens.

Stevens added that the incident puts things in perspective of the game’s risks with players’ health being a priority surrounding it.

