Maine family enjoys Winter Classic trip to Fenway Park

The Brooks family got to see former Black Bears Jim Montgomery and Jeremy Swayman with the Bruins
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Curtis, Michelle, and Chance Brooks have made the Winter Classic a family tradition.

This year, they traveled from Jay to Boston to see the Bruins take on the Penguins at Fenway Park.

“We weren’t going to miss this. It’s great to see Swayman after watching him play in college for three years and come up to this level. To see Monty get the job as the head coach after winning a national title at Maine, a collegiate national title as a coach in Denver, hopefully now he can coach the Bruins to a Stanley Cup,” said Curtis Brooks.

Not only are two Black Bears on the team, but the Bruins are having an outstanding season.

“Monty’s done a great job plugging the guys in, trying to find their right spots, and getting the guys to gel together. It seems that he has the pulse of the locker room,” said Curtis Brooks.

The Winter Classic is more than a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Brookses.

“This is fantastic. Chance and I were in Minnesota last year. I think it was 20 below at game time. Here, it’s 50 degrees at Fenway. Seeing some Maine guys behind the bench, this is a great day,” said Curtis Brooks.

“It’s the best. It’s our fourth Winter Classic together,” said Michelle Brooks.

It’s a family memory they’ll never forget as they continue to cheer on their teams.

“Go Maine. Go Bruins,” said the Brookses.

The Bruins defeated the Penguins, 2-1, in the outdoor game.

Curtis was donning a Swayman jersey divided down the middle with Bruins and Black Bears colors.

The 2024 Winter Classic is headed to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Day.

