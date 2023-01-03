Gym goers work to get fit, as local fitness center gets New Year’s transformation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the New Year begins, many resolve to make some changes in their lives.

One spot in Bangor where people go to fulfill their resolutions will also see some changes in the New Year.

New Year, new you.

That’s often the mindset when we begin a new year.

For many, that means hitting the gym.

Owner of Evolve Fitness, Melissa Smith, says it’s been a great way for folks to kick-off the new year.

“Yeah, we’ve been busy today already. We’ve seen quite a few new memberships come in, some new faces in classes and things like that.”

But, that’s not the only thing new for 2023.

The former Gold’s Gym is getting a New Year’s transformation.

“So, this year is exciting for us, too. We just decided at the end of last year to leave the Gold’s Gym franchise, and we’re going to be our own entity now as Evolve Fitness, which we’ve always operated, kind of, as a small business, you know, family owned gyms,” Smith said.

“So now, we really kind of take that in our own direction and not be held back by any corporate restraints. So, we’re looking forward to some of the changes that we have coming up where we’re doing the front desk area, we ordered some new equipment. So, there’s lots of things that are going on in the gym as well as all the new faces and all the new resolutions. So, it’s just it’s a really fun time to be here.”

The response has been positive among members.

One member says despite the changes in the gym itself, the environment remains.

“Yeah, exactly like that’s what I know she’s changing the name to Evolve Fitness, and that’s one of the things I’ve been telling some of my friends is that she’s already developed a community that even though Gold’s Gym like has its own brand and name to it, like the community has already been established and a lot of people see it a lot deeper than that. They see it more so as Mike and Melissa’s gym than a Gold’s Gym,” Alex Mooney said.

As the folks as Evolve Fitness and its members move into a new year and a new phase together, the momentum and the message are still strong...keep moving.

“Well yeah, for those who want to feel good and look as good as I do here, of course, get in the gym, get off the couch and go for a run, go for a walk, the ideas come to you something that you may want to get involved in, something that you’ve been procrastinating about being in the gym,” Damion Gordon said.

“It’s a place where thoughts come to rush in and where you can act on those, you know, I use my service as an example. You know, discipline, dedication, and I keep on doing it so added to the health benefits. It’s good to be active.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.