Damariscotta, MDI welcome New Year babies

Maine (WABI) - At 12:44 Sunday morning, Jude Owen Dow became what’s believed to be the first baby born in Maine in 2023 at Lincoln Health Miles Memorial in Damariscotta.

About an hour and a half later, Oakley Miles Ellingwood was born at MDI Hospital, making him the first baby to be born in Eastern Maine in the new year, and the first on Mount Desert Island.

Oakley was born at 2:18 am on January 1st, to parents Kaitlyn and Gabriel, and weighed in at 6-pounds, 9-point-9 ounces.

In celebration of the first baby born in the new year at MDI Hospital, the family will be sent home with a gift basket full of gifts from local businesses.

