Cloudy today with rain later this afternoon, evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain cloudy through the morning. A warm front will approach the region this afternoon and bring rain to the region. Highs will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s today. Periods of rain will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. On average, around 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain is expected.

Cloudy skies will stick around for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s and temperatures will drop significantly Wednesday night. Snow/ wintry mix will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a low pressure system moves in. Between 2-4″ of snow could accumulate south of Bangor and into western Maine, including Greenville. This could make the Thursday morning commute slippery. A few snow showers are possible through Thursday. Highs will be much cooler, only in the upper teens to low 30s.

Additional snow showers are possible on Friday as the low makes its exit. Conditions look to be dry into the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy in the morning, rain late in the afternoon and evening. Light snow/mix north. Highs 35-43°. South wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Light snow/ mix north. Lows 32-38°. Light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Snow/ mix overnight. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to low 30s. Northeast wind 5-15+ mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

