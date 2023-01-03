Brewer PD arrests man furnishing Fentanyl in drug free zone

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Brewer police say they arrested a man furnishing three grams of Fentanyl in a drug free zone.

They arrested 37-year-old Abraham Frederick on Friday after an incident that happened directly across from a playground on Brewer Housing Authority property.

Police were searching for Frederick who had two active warrants.

They saw him walking on Rinfret Drive when they approached him and asked him to stop.

That’s when they say he reached inside his pants and threw a package of Fentanyl onto the roof of an apartment building.

He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The officers were able to get a ladder and find the drugs.

It happened 90 feet from a sign posted that the area was a drug free zone, so Frederick faces enhanced penalties for drug trafficking.

