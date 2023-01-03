Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest

CPR
CPR(KFYR)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night.

TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened.

Physician Andrew Ehrhard is the medical director for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s emergency department.

He says roughly 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital in the United States each year. He says about 90% of them will die either before getting to the hospital or before they can be discharged from the hospital.

According to Ehrhard, quality CPR administered in a timely fashion can make all the difference.

“One of the reasons that those statistics are so abysmal is less than half of people get CPR by a bystander. And so, the sooner you can start CPR, the better the patient’s chances are surviving. And the same thing goes with the AED,” said Ehrhard.

According to Fox 19 in Cincinnati, both CPR and an AED were used on Hamlin on the field Monday night.

Dr. Ehrhard encourages everyone to take a CPR class, like the ones offered by the American Red Cross.

He also advocates for more businesses obtaining AED devices.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Francine Laporte
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Senator Angus King
Sen. King requests stronger northern border security
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
That money will be used to purchase new 3-D equipment that hospital officials say are the most...
St. Joseph Healthcare upgrading mammogram equipment
Hermon parents concerned over 80+ books they consider sexually explicit