Turning Colder & More Active This Week

A more active pattern on the way this week with the chance for rain, snow & a wintry mix. Temperatures dropping late week.
By Curt Olson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Conditions are turning colder and more active through the week.

The rest of tonight will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few light snow showers over northern areas. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will remain across the region on Tuesday as our next system approaches. Any precipitation will arrive by the afternoon and will be rain, as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. The shower activity will stay mostly south of Greenville & Millinocket with totals less than a tenth of an inch. Some of the showers will continue into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and will be our warmest day and last warm day of the week. Highs will range from the low 20s north to the mid 40s along the coast. Our next disturbance will arrive by late afternoon into the evening. It will start as all rain before changing to snow in the mountains and a wintry mix including sleet and freezing rain from the foothills towards the coast. This will last into early Thursday morning as it will result in the potential for a glaze of ice on some roadways.

After the wintry mix Thursday morning, scattered snow showers will be possible for the remainder of the day. It will be colder as highs will be below freezing ranging from the low 20s to near 30°.

Conditions will dry up late Thursday night and will remain dry for the first half of Friday. Highs on Friday will hover on either side of the freezing mark. Another disturbance will move in by Friday afternoon and will bring the potential for light snow accumulations.

Sunshine will return by the weekend and temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers over far northern areas. Lows from the mid 20s to the low 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers possible by the afternoon & evening. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the morning . Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance for a wintry mix in the evening.

THURSDAY: AM wintry mix followed by scattered snow showers. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Snow showers by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

