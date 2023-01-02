Tremont Fire Department hosts annual Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks gathered on Sunday to dip their toes -- or entire selves -- into the crisp Bass Harbor water for the annual Tremont Fire Department Polar Plunge.

The tradition began almost a decade ago, as another way for firefighters to get out in the community.

Over the years, the plungers have been facing much more frigid temperatures. But this year, the skies were clear, and the water proved to be not as cold as past plunges.

Vice President of the Tremont Fireman’s Organization, Alan Feuer, says that even with various weather conditions, they still have a steady turnout every year.

“So much depends on the weather, doesn’t it? Sometimes there’s just a few, I think this is certainly the largest that I’ve seen so it’s a great day,” says Feuer. “This started about a dozen years ago, I thought it was a crazy idea, notice I’m not in a swimsuit! But it’s great and it’s really grown and, of course, this great weather has made it even more popular so it’s a great event.”

People of all ages turned out for a dip. Some show up year after year, and some for the first time.

Veronica and her daughter, Ava, jumped at the opportunity to do something different to kick-off 2023, saying, “I’ve never done it, you know I’ve been in Maine all my life, I used to swim in the ocean in the summertime. Brand new day, first day of the new year, do something different on my list.”

As folks come together to challenge their chill factor, and enjoy the comradery over hot cocoa, Feuer adds that this has been a great way to remind folks how local fire departments are an important part of any community.

“Our department is volunteer, as are many in the state, and fire departments are in great need of volunteers. So, if you live in a community with a volunteer department, consider joining, it’s a great way to serve the community and is definitely needed.”

