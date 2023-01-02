Queen City Cinema Club runs all-day brunch special for New Year’s Day

With private movie theaters, arcade games, and great brunch, Queen City provides the ultimate NYE hangover cure.
Queen City Cinema Club Bangor
Queen City Cinema Club Bangor(WABI)
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a successful New Year’s Eve karaoke event Saturday night, Queen City Cinema Club (QCCC) re-opened their doors Sunday to host a brunch event for New Year’s Day from noon to 8 p.m.

With half-priced theater prices and 15% off brunch food, the all-day special provided the perfect support for any patrons recovering from a NYE-induced hangover.

Besides the food, cocktail and beer selections QCCC offers, the downtown Bangor restaurant doubles as an entertainment and media hub. Featuring two private movie theaters, board games, and an arcade housing classics like pinball and Pac-Man, there is something for everyone.

Owned and entirely operated by spouses Justin and Tiffany Moulton, the core of QCCC’s mission is to bring community members with common interests together. Not only does the bar serve as a place for weekly trivia nights and anime club meetings, but it is also partnered with local breweries and movie memorabilia dealer Maine Genie.

“You come to the bar, and you talk about comic books, talk about movies, we’re big on music,” co-owner Justin Moulton explains of QCCC’s culture. “We’ve really been able to corner that and give people a place to meet and talk about things where they might not be able to in other places. It’s very social.”

Besides weekly happenings, there are also karaoke and live music events that QCCC throws as well. With Sunday brunch as a new addition, the 12-8 p.m. serving schedule makes it easier for late risers to still get breakfast.

As life-long Bangor residents, Moulton’s goal is to elevate downtown Bangor by injecting some pop culture.

“We love Bangor, we love living here, and we just want to make it the best place we can, in our own little way.”

For more information on Queen City Cinema Club, including hours, schedule, and rentals, check out their website or Facebook page.

