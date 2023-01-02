No injuries sustained in Farmington house fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a house fire in Farmington early Sunday morning.

Farmington Fire Rescue say it happened around 1 a.m., where they found an attached two-car garage heavily involved in the fire that was extending into the house.

They say crews were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the garage, but the home was heavily damaged.

The homeowners are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

